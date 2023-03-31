Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes off from the flightline during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 14, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides a challenging and dynamic environment for the 20th Fighter Wing pilots and aircrew by bringing air forces and airframes from around the world together multiple times a year to integrate as a team during simulated wartime operations, ensuring seamless interoperability for potential future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

