U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kieran Smith, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, expresses his excitement during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th Maintenance Group is a vital component to the Wild Weasel mission and the Airmen involved in Red Flag 23-2 are critical to delivering combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7717403
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-ZB805-0703
|Resolution:
|5110x3650
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT