Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes off from the flightline during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 14, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RF-N 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States, their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

