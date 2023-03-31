Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, waits for a pilot to approach the flightline during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 20, 2023. The 20th Maintenance Group is a vital component to the Wild Weasel mission, and the Airmen involved in supporting RF-N 23-2 are critical to delivering combat airpower and ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing aircrew receive world-class training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
