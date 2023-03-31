U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons stand static on the flightline prior to the night scenarios of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2023. Participants in RF-N 23-2 conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive-counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 13:51 Photo ID: 7717397 VIRIN: 230316-F-ZB805-0278 Resolution: 5513x3101 Size: 772.07 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.