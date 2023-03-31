U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons stand static on the flightline prior to the night scenarios of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2023. Participants in RF-N 23-2 conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive-counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7717397
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-ZB805-0278
|Resolution:
|5513x3101
|Size:
|772.07 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT