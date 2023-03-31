Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 1 of 11]

    Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., approaches the runway during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 17, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RF-N 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States, their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Shaw AFB
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

