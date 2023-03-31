A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., approaches the runway during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 17, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RF-N 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States, their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7717396
|VIRIN:
|230318-F-ZB805-0045
|Resolution:
|4458x3184
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
