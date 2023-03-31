Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 14 of 15]

    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard Biathlon Team stands together at the conclusion of their final race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 22, 2023. Members of the team included Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, Maj. Kristy Harrison, Capt. Jared Hoffer, Sgt. McKinley Keener, Capt. Kyle Roe and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Burke. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7716902
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-NJ272-011
    Resolution: 5656x4448
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    biathlon
    Oregon Army National Guard
    2023
    CNGB Nationals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT