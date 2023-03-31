Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison waits to complete the exchange with Staff Sgt. Lindsey Lopez, a biathlete in the Colorado Army National Guard during the relay competition at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Oregon, Colorado and Alaska women teamed up to participate in the event. A women's relay team consisted of three members who each skied 3-kilometers. (National Guard Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7716892 VIRIN: 230221-Z-NJ272-002 Resolution: 2557x2874 Size: 4.72 MB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.