Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. McKinley Keener and Capt. Kyle Roe wait in their designated box, while their fellow two teammates worked to engaged targets on the range during the men's patrol race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 22, 2023. As a rule, all team members in the patrol race must enter the range together. Any missed shot penalties are then completed by the entire team on a 150-meter loop. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7716877 VIRIN: 230222-Z-NJ272-003 Resolution: 2576x3048 Size: 4.59 MB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.