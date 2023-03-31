Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, the Oregon Guard's biathlon coach and coordinator picks up his poles and departs the range area after completing a round of shooting during the men's relay competition at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Kumlin has been a part of the Oregon Biathlon Team since 2007. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

