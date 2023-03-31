Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Kyle Roe, a troop commander with 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment skis the first of four legs of the men's relay competition at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Soldiers from more than 26 states and territories participated in the annual competition, which began in 1975. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7716893
|VIRIN:
|230221-Z-NJ272-001
|Resolution:
|6424x4464
|Size:
|15.79 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT