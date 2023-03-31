Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Kyle Roe, a troop commander with 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment skis the first of four legs of the men's relay competition at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Soldiers from more than 26 states and territories participated in the annual competition, which began in 1975. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7716893 VIRIN: 230221-Z-NJ272-001 Resolution: 6424x4464 Size: 15.79 MB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.