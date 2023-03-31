Oregon National Guard Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, the coach and coordinator for the state's biathlon team skis alongside his teammates during the patrol race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 22, 2023. Kumlin has been part of the Oregon Guard biathlon team since 2007 and was on the All-Guard Team (Top 15) in 2022. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 7716896 VIRIN: 230222-Z-NJ272-005 Resolution: 6704x4688 Size: 15.02 MB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.