Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. McKinley Keener is congratulated by his fellow teammate, Capt. Jared Hoffer following the completion of the men's relay at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Keener who has been a member of the team since 2016, skied the final leg of the relay for his team. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

