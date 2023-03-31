Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, the Oregon Guard's biathlon coach and coordinator skis a 150-meter penalty lap during the men's relay race at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Kumlin has been a part of the Oregon Biathlon Team since 2007 and previously finished in the top 15, in 2022, to make the All-Guard Team. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

