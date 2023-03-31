Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Kyle Roe and Maj. Kristy Harrison were recognized at a ceremony following the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 22, 2023. Roe had an overall top 15 finish in the men's division, making him a member of the 2023 All-Guard Team. Harrison, in her first CNGB Nationals placed third overall in the women's pursuit race. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

