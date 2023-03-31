Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison (right) skis to the exchange point with her teammate, Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jan Bulaong (left) during the relay competition at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Women skiers from Oregon, Colorado and Alaska combined to form a women's relay team, which consisted of three members who each skied 3-kilometers. (National Guard Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7716872
|VIRIN:
|230221-Z-NJ272-005
|Resolution:
|3034x2340
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT