Oregon Soldiers compete at Guard Bureau Biathlon Nationals

Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Kristy Harrison (right) skis to the exchange point with her teammate, Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jan Bulaong (left) during the relay competition at the Chief of the National Guard Bureau's Biathlon Nationals at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 21, 2023. Women skiers from Oregon, Colorado and Alaska combined to form a women's relay team, which consisted of three members who each skied 3-kilometers. (National Guard Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department).

