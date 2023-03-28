U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Camp, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, assists Stephen Philabaum, 607th Air Control Squadron honorary commander, into a bomb suit March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Camp and Philabaum were participating in an HCC Rodeo that Luke AFB hosted to aid its honorary commanders’ understanding of the mission and the Airmen that make it possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7709711
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-CQ970-1676
|Resolution:
|9545x7159
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
