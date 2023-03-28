Jennie Thomas, 56th Fighter Wing command chief honorary commander, tries on a decommissioned F-35 Lightning II helmet March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Each F-35 helmet is custom made for one pilot and is not functional for another person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7709703
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-CQ970-1367
|Resolution:
|10547x7910
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT