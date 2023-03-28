Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 2 of 11]

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jennie Thomas, 56th Fighter Wing command chief honorary commander, tries on a decommissioned F-35 Lightning II helmet March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Each F-35 helmet is custom made for one pilot and is not functional for another person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7709703
    VIRIN: 230324-F-CQ970-1367
    Resolution: 10547x7910
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force base
    Rodeo
    Helmet
    military
    AETC
    Honorary Commander

