Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

Stephen Philabaum, 607th Air Control Squadron honorary commander, tries on a bomb suit during an HCC Rodeo March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke hosted the rodeo to aid its honorary commanders’ understanding of the mission and the Airmen that make it possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

