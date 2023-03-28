Heath Melton, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander honorary commander, tries on a bomb suit during an HCC Rodeo March, 24, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated proper wear of the bomb suit to honorary commanders as part of their presentation during the rodeo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7709705 VIRIN: 230324-F-CQ970-1483 Resolution: 12096x7560 Size: 3.74 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.