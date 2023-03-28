Karen Longo, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honorary commander, speaks with a member of the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department March 24, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Longo had the opportunity to try on the turnout gear worn by Luke AFB firefighters during a familiarization event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7709707
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-CQ970-1518
|Resolution:
|10731x8048
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT