U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Larsen, 56th Operation Support Squadron commander, demonstrates how to hold an M4A1 service rifle to honorary commanders March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Larsen pulled the M4 from a display set up by the 56th Security Forces Squadron during an HCC rodeo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 7709710 VIRIN: 230324-F-CQ970-1555 Resolution: 8371x6697 Size: 3.35 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.