Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 3 of 11]

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza (left), 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daryan Hargrove (right), 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrate bite training to spectators during an Honorary Commander Rodeo March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke hosted the rodeo to give its honorary commanders an opportunity to learn more about the mission and the Airmen that make it possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7709704
    VIRIN: 230324-F-CQ970-1428
    Resolution: 8519x6389
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders
    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force base
    military
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    K-9
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT