Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Aaberg (left), 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels training and support technician, and Lt. Col. Joshua Larsen (right), 56th Operation Support Squadron commander, observe a family member of an honorary commander unravel the hose of a fuel truck March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aaberg and other representatives from the 56th LRS fuels team brought the truck out to demonstrate their work to honorary commanders during an HCC Rodeo held at Luke. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US