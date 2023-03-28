Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 5 of 11]

    Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Larsen, 56th Operations Support Squadron commander, guides a family member of an honorary commander on how to operate a flight simulator during an HCC Rodeo March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke hosted the rodeo to give its honorary commanders an opportunity to learn more about the mission and the Airmen that make it possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    This work, Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force base
    Flight Simulator
    Rodeo
    military
    AETC
    Honorary Commander

