Luke Hosts Rodeo for Honorary Commanders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fernando Casas, 56th Security Forces Squadron trainer, instructs Jennie Thomas, 56th Fighter Wing command chief honorary commander, how to operate virtual reality gear for a training simulation March, 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Security Forces Squadron uses various technologies, including virtual reality gear, to train its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

