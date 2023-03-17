230318-N-XK462-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Grady Foster, from Cave City, Ark., performs maintenance on a connection box aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 09:13 Photo ID: 7688350 VIRIN: 230318-N-XK462-1021 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.4 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance On Connector Box [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.