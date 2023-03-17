U.S. Sailor Performs Maintenance on Fire Hose

230318-N-PA221-1041 PHILLIPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class D'Jalae Irvin, from Fayetteville, N.C., performs maintenance on a firehose nozzle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

