    U.S. Sailor Performs Maintenance on Fire Hose [Image 35 of 37]

    U.S. Sailor Performs Maintenance on Fire Hose

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230318-N-PA221-1041 PHILLIPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class D'Jalae Irvin, from Fayetteville, N.C., performs maintenance on a firehose nozzle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 09:13
    Photo ID: 7688348
    VIRIN: 230318-N-PA221-1041
    Resolution: 5351x3567
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Fire Hose
    USS Nimitz
    Maintenance
    Aviation Support Equipment Technician

