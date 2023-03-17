Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Maintains Super Hornet [Image 25 of 37]

    Sailors Maintains Super Hornet

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230318-N-PA221-1020 PHILLIPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    VIRIN: 230318-N-PA221-1020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Super Hornet
    CVN 68
    F/A-18E
    USS Nimitz
    Blue Diamonds
    VFA 146

