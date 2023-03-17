Sailors Maintains Super Hornet

230318-N-PA221-1020 PHILLIPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

