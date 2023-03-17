Sailor Performs Maintenance On Fan Coil Unit

230318-N-XK462-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicholas Fant, left, from Jacksonville, N.C., and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Benjamin Shaw, from Winona, Texas, perform maintenance on a fan coil unit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA