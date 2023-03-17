230318-N-PA221-1030 PHILLIPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Steven Williams, from Riverside, Calif., removes side panels from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 09:12
|Photo ID:
|7688346
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-PA221-1030
|Resolution:
|6123x4082
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance on Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
