Sailor Performs Maintenance on Sea Hawk Helicopter

230318-N-PA221-1030 PHILLIPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Steven Williams, from Riverside, Calif., removes side panels from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

