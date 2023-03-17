Sailor Maintains Deck Equipment

230318-N-XK462-1036 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Angie Gonzalez, from San Benito, Texas, maintains deck equipment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

