Nimitz Below Decks

230318-N-WM182-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Marina Augustine, from Soma, Calif., prepares a jersey to be pressed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

