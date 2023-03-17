Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch [Image 31 of 37]

    Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230318-N-XK462-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Daniel Reyes, from Los Angeles, stands phone talker watch during ordnance transport aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 7688344
    VIRIN: 230318-N-XK462-1038
    Resolution: 3405x2432
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

