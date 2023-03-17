Nimitz Below Decks

230318-N-WM182-2052 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Master Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Nick Morin, from Austin, Texas reviews maintenance documents aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

