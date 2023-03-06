Raptors refuel over South China Sea

An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron makes contact with a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 14, 2023 in support of a bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term advancement of our nations’ shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

