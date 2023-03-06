An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron makes contact with a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 14, 2023 in support of a bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term advancement of our nations’ shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7685605
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-PW483-1051
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS
