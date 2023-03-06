F-22A Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 13, 2023. The Raptors flew to Clark Air Base, Philippines, where they integrated with FA-50PH pilots from the Philippine Air Force’s 5th Fighter Wing to exchange expertise and engage in aerial training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7685575
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-PW483-1046
|Resolution:
|3981x2649
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT