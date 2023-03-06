F-22A Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 13, 2023. The Raptors flew to Clark Air Base, Philippines, where they integrated with FA-50PH pilots from the Philippine Air Force’s 5th Fighter Wing to exchange expertise and engage in aerial training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7685575 VIRIN: 230313-F-PW483-1046 Resolution: 3981x2649 Size: 4.61 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.