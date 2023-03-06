Raptors refuel over South China Sea

Master Sgt. Michael Weidman, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers fuel to an F-22A Raptor during a return flight from Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 14, 2023 in support of a bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Bilateral training and cooperation with our Philippine Air Force counterparts enhances the mutual readiness required to defend security, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

