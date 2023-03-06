Raptors refuel over South China Sea

An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive aerial refueling over the South China Sea, March 14, 2023 in support of a bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Bilateral training and cooperation with our Philippine Air Force counterparts enhances the mutual readiness required to defend security, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH