Raptors refuel over South China Sea

U.S. Air Force Capt. Karl Schroeder, 525th Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor pilot, prepares to depart for a bilateral training flight out of Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 14, 2023. Bilateral training and cooperation with our Philippine Air Force counterparts enhances the mutual readiness required to defend security, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

