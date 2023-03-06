Raptors refuel over South China Sea

An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 13, 2023 in support of a subject matter expert exchange and bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Bilateral training and cooperation with our Philippine Air Force counterparts enhances the mutual readiness required to defend security, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

