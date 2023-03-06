Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 3 of 15]

    Raptors refuel over South China Sea

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 13, 2023 in support of a subject matter expert exchange and bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Bilateral training and cooperation with our Philippine Air Force counterparts enhances the mutual readiness required to defend security, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 7685574
    VIRIN: 230313-F-PW483-1055
    Resolution: 5042x2836
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Aerial Refueling
    F-22A Raptor
    525th Fighter Squadron
    909th ARS
    Indo-Pacific

