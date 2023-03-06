Raptors refuel over South China Sea

An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron flies approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive aerial refueling over the South China Sea, March 13, 2023 in support of a subject matter expert exchange and bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. By strengthening partnerships through bilateral engagements with key Allies like the Philippines, PACAF enhances a networked security architecture capable of deterring common threats, protecting shared resources and upholding sovereignty throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP