An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron flies approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive aerial refueling over the South China Sea, March 13, 2023 in support of a subject matter expert exchange and bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. By strengthening partnerships through bilateral engagements with key Allies like the Philippines, PACAF enhances a networked security architecture capable of deterring common threats, protecting shared resources and upholding sovereignty throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|7685572
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-PW483-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS
