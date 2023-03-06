Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15]

    Raptors refuel over South China Sea

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the South China Sea, March 14, 2023 in support of a bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term advancement of our nations’ shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:58
    Photo ID: 7685615
    VIRIN: 230314-F-PW483-1054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.98 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Aerial Refueling
    F-22A Raptor
    525th Fighter Squadron
    909th ARS
    Indo-Pacific

