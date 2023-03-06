U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Berndt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, conducts pre-flight checks prior to departure from Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2023 in support of a subject matter expert exchange and bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term advancement of our nations’ shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth