U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Berndt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, conducts pre-flight checks prior to departure from Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2023 in support of a subject matter expert exchange and bilateral training mission with the Philippine Air Force. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term advancement of our nations’ shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|7685573
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-PW483-1044
|Resolution:
|5515x3669
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
