U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randy Siri, 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks on an F-22A Raptor prior to a bilateral training flight out of Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 14, 2023. By strengthening partnerships through bilateral engagements with key Allies like the Philippines, PACAF enhances a networked security architecture capable of deterring common threats, protecting shared resources and upholding sovereignty throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7685587
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-PW483-1048
|Resolution:
|7390x4157
|Size:
|13.29 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptors refuel over South China Sea [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS
