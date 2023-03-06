Airmen from the 97th Force Support Squadron serve food to members of Leadership Oklahoma during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Members of Leadership Oklahoma regularly participate in “Lunch and Learn” sessions across the state to encourage education, discussions, and problem solving with different industries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7685396 VIRIN: 230314-F-YW496-1001 Resolution: 5548x3699 Size: 1.62 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.