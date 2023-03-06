Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9]

    Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Force Support Squadron serve food to members of Leadership Oklahoma during a luncheon at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Members of Leadership Oklahoma regularly participate in “Lunch and Learn” sessions across the state to encourage education, discussions, and problem solving with different industries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

