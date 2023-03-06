U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Cobb, 58th Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, talks with members of Leadership Oklahoma at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Cobb was able to answer questions about what role loadmasters haveon the C-17 Globemaster III and what equipment they are responsible to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7685390 VIRIN: 230314-F-YW496-1052 Resolution: 7986x5324 Size: 2.83 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.