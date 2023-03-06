U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Cobb, 58th Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, talks with members of Leadership Oklahoma at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Cobb was able to answer questions about what role loadmasters haveon the C-17 Globemaster III and what equipment they are responsible to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7685390
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1052
|Resolution:
|7986x5324
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
