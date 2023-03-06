U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, poses for a photo with members of Leadership Oklahoma on the flightline at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. The visit was an opportunity for community members to understand what Airmen at Altus AFB do to generate mobility airpower for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7685388
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1087
|Resolution:
|7908x5272
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
