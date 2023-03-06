Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Shaw, 58th Airlift Squadron director of operations, educates the tour participants about the C-17 Globemaster III to members of Leadership Oklahoma at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Shaw gave an overview of C-17 capabilities and training, including some of the day-to-day operations that occur at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

