U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Shaw, 58th Airlift Squadron director of operations, educates the tour participants about the C-17 Globemaster III to members of Leadership Oklahoma at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Shaw gave an overview of C-17 capabilities and training, including some of the day-to-day operations that occur at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7685393
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-YW496-1039
|Resolution:
|6261x4174
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT