U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacquilyn Mermolia, 58th Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, helps Willam Guardiola open a troop door on a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Mermolia demonstrated the functions of different parts of the aircraft to showcase C-17 operating procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7685392 VIRIN: 230314-F-YW496-1071 Resolution: 6724x4483 Size: 1.96 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.