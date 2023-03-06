U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacquilyn Mermolia, 58th Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, helps Willam Guardiola open a troop door on a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 14, 2023. Mermolia demonstrated the functions of different parts of the aircraft to showcase C-17 operating procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
Leadership OK connects with AAFB Airmen, mission
